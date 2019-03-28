Two sisters killed after boulder flies through windshield in Pauls Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pauls Valley, Okla. - Tragedy for a Pauls Valley family after a large boulder goes through their windshield, killing two sisters.

The SUV carrying the victims was driving southbound on US-77 when things turned deadly.

Person in background of call: “Oh my god. There’s the boulder.”

Caller: “Yes, it’s [EXPLETIVE] huge. Oh my god.”

911 Dispatcher: “Let me get you with Highway Patrol.”

Caller: “Oh my god.”

911 Dispatcher: “Hold on ma’am.”

The crash happened around 5:20 on Tuesday evening, near US-77 and Kimberlin Rd.

911 Dispatcher: “This is Garvin County dispatch sir.”

Caller #1: “Yes ma’am. There was a boulder that just went through a windshield.”

Caller #2- “I think the passengers are both dead.”

83-year-old Flora Perkins and her 89-year-old sister Wanda Oliver were killed instantly. Wanda's daughter, 65-year-old Norma Caldwell was driving the vehicle and was remarkably uninjured.

OHP said the rock fell out of a semi traveling in the opposite direction.

“It was very large. Probably pretty close to the size of a basketball. Probably 40-50 pounds,” said Trooper Shayne Ballard, OHP traffic/homicide unit.

911 calls from witnesses tell the horrifying moments after the accident.

Caller #2: “Oh my god. Don’t look! Don’t look!”

OHP: “Is the truck still there?”

Caller #2: “No. The truck kept going. I was in front of her and turned around to see what’s happening and to come help her and this is what happened.”

Trooper Ballard is one of the investigators on the case. He said the crash could have been prevented.

“Before you get on the highway, if you’re loading/unloading anytype of things that would be dangerous, to make sure your truck, your equipment, everything like that, is secure before you travel on the road.”

The driver of the semi was located Wednesday morning. OHP said he had no knowledge of the accident happening.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver of the semi.