Two students taken into custody after weapon found at Capitol Hill High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say two students were taken into custody after a weapon was found at a local high school.

On Thursday morning, Capitol Hill High School was placed on lockdown for a short time after a teacher noticed a student’s suspicious behavior, and a weapon was found on campus.

District leaders say that two students were taken into custody, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

“We are very grateful for the quick response of school staff and law enforcement, and OKCPS will continue to work with Oklahoma City Police as they continue their investigation. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” a statement from a district spokesperson read.