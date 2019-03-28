Tyra Banks to speak at Oklahoma State University this spring

STILLWATER, Okla. – Tyra Banks is headed to the top – not on America’s Next Top Model, but at Oklahoma State University!

Banks is a well-known businesswoman and television personality – host of America’s Next Top Model, America’s Got Talent and she’s also a former Victoria’s Secret angel.

“We selected Tyra Banks as this year’s diversity speaker because we believe she will bring new ideas and an inspiring impact to our campus,” said Summer Stevens, director of the OSU Speakers Board.

The board brings three high-profile speakers to campus each academic year.

“Ms. Banks has seen great success through many industries, but that did not come without hard work and determination,” said Stevens. “We felt she could relate to every student on our campus and share inspiring insights with them. We are very excited to bring Ms. Banks to OSU.”

Banks, 45, a former supermodel, was rejected by six modeling agencies before being signed at just 15 years old.

She is expected to give a short keynote speech followed by a moderated question-and-answer session focused on diversity, work ethic and advice for college students.

The event is set for Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. and is free for students, faculty and staff with a valid OSU ID.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 beginning at 4 p.m. April 11 at the ticket windows on the south side of Gallagher-Iba Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m.