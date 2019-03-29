KFOR Live Interactive Radar

100 abandoned animals to be flown to no-kill shelters in Oregon

Posted 10:37 am, March 29, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla.– One hundred abandoned animals are getting a second chance at life halfway across the country.

On Saturday, Fetch-Fido-A-Flight will take approximately 100 at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma to no-kill shelters in Oregon, where adoptable pets are needed.

So far, the organization has flown 19 times and saved over 1,500 pets.

The organization says that around 3 million pets are euthanized across the country each year.

