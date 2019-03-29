2-year, $89M terminal expansion project starting at Will Rogers World Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A new project is taking flight.

Get ready to see construction at the airport for the next two years.

Friday, Will Rogers World Airport announced a new expansion that will add more gates as well as comfort for passengers and their families.

The airport has not had an expansion and makeover since 2006, but get ready to see changes come again.

"It was a dramatic aesthetic improvement to the 1960s area building that we had," said Mark Kranenburg, Airports Director for the Oklahoma City Department of Airports. "Lots of functional improvements but, at the time, we didn't need more gates; we only needed one more gate."

With this latest project they're calling "Heading Forward," the airport will expand by nearly 150,000 feet.

Four more gates will be added - to meet airlines' demands.

Mayor David Holt said it's not just about more flights. It's the nonstop flights they'd really love to keep adding.

"I don't know any sector of our economy that doesn't benefit from having more nonstop destinations," Holt said. "We have 28 right now, and we feel really good about that but this gives us the opportunity to expand on that in the years ahead."

The expansion will include larger gate-hold rooms, a post security re-composure area - complete with a lounge, larger restrooms, a privacy room for nursing moms and even a pet relief area.

Additionally, a 4,200 square-foot lounge will be added for folks who aren't getting on or off a plane. There, they will be able to view the airfield.

"And actually see their friends and family either departing or arriving," Kranenburg said.

The project will take two years, but airport officials said the most inconvenience will be in the first 6-8 months as they relocate the center elevator.

"Which has been a problem in the lobby with the congestion, and we're relocating that to a new area that's in the front of the building," Kranenburg said.

After that, airport officials said the construction will be an expansion, heading forward.

The project is expected to cost $89 million. It will be funded 76 percent by passenger facility charges, and the rest will be through airport bonds.