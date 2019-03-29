× 4 the Weekend: Sailing and the circus

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma may not be the center of the world for sailing, but for the past 25 years a club at Lake Thunderbird has been training young sailors on the open water and it might be a great idea for your family.

There’s a certain freedom and exhilaration that comes when you’re sailing, and there are metaphors from sailing that can apply to life in general.

For these young people at the Lake Thunderbird Sailing Club, they learn all that and more during this particular camp every summer.

This is the 25th year for the Lake Thunderbird Sailing Club.

Here are some other events for this weekend:

How does a ‘girls day out’ sound?

This Sunday at the Farmer’s Market

There are two floors of shopping, so visit a variety of vendors, with free giveaways, and a cash bar.

The Oklahoma City Train Show is going on at The Pavilion at State Fair Park today through Sunday.

Train fanatics will be delighted.

Tickets are $12 and children twelve and under get in free.

Also at State Fair Park, the India Shrine Circus is going on.

There are live animal shows and aerial acrobatics.

This affordable event benefits the India Shrine Center for kids with medical needs.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $8 for kids.