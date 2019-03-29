4th Annual Animal Welfare Expo bringing pet owners, adoptable pets together

KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Posted 7:41 am, March 29, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. – Animal lovers will have a chance to meet several abandoned pets that are looking for a new home during an event in Norman.

The 4th Annual Animal Welfare Expo will be held Saturday, March 30 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Norman.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can visit several animals that are up for adoption from Norman Animal Welfare. Organizers say adoption fees have been waived for the event.

Pet owners will also have the chance to get their pets up-to-date on vaccines during a low-cost vaccination clinic.

There will also be a donation table accepting pet items for local rescue and fostering programs. Suggested items include dry or canned food, cat litter, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, bottles, leashes and collars.

In addition to visiting the animals, visitors can also enjoy face painting, snow cones, food trucks and live entertainment.

