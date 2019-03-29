KFOR Live Interactive Radar

City officials preparing for emergency training exercise involving Oklahoma City streetcar

Posted 7:05 am, March 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you see emergency responders in downtown Oklahoma City on Friday, city officials warn that you shouldn’t be alarmed.

EMBARK announced that it will hold an emergency training exercise on Friday morning along S. Hudson Ave., between Oklahoma City Blvd. and S.W. 7th St.

Officials say there will be significant law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel present during the exercise.

The exercise will focus on emergency response to an incident involving an Oklahoma City streetcar.

Organizers hope the exercise will help them prepare for a coordinated, timely and effective response if an emergency situation ever occurs.

Due to the exercise, access to S. Hudson, between Oklahoma City Blvd. and S.W. 7th St., will be temporarily unavailable on Friday morning.

