× Defense expected to present first witness in murder-for-hire trial against ‘Joe Exotic’

OKLAHOMA CITY — Defense attorneys for former zookeeper Joe Exotic are expected to present their first witness Friday morning in the fifth day of the murder-for-hire trial.

The former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, stands accused of trying twice to hire someone to murder Florida sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. His defense attorneys claim he was set up in the first instance and not serious in the second.

In court Thursday, prosecutors played a December 2017 recording for jurors. The secretly recorded conversation was between Maldonado-Passage, an informant, and an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman in which they discussed using his gubernatorial campaign to create an alibi.

On the tape, the defendant is heard talking about Baskin and their years of ongoing legal battles.

“[She’s] got to go away. Got to go away,” he said on the tape.

At one point, he is heard asking the undercover agent how much “something like that” would cost. The agent answered, “usually about 10 [thousand.]”

“He agreed that I would commit a murder for hire for him,” the agent testified. He was the government’s final witness.

Maldonado-Passage is also facing 19 counts of wildlife charges, including violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Court resumes in the federal courthouse at 9 a.m. Friday.