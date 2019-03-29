Delaware County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing person

DELAWARE CO., Okla. – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old woman from Grove.

Aubrey Dameron was last seen leaving her home outside of Grove on March 9 around 3:30 a.m.

She is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Dameron was last seen wearing a black mini skirt, black panty hose, black heels and a black jacket.

She has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Aubrey since March 9 is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.