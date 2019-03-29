KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing person

Posted 5:14 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, March 29, 2019

DELAWARE CO., Okla. – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old woman from Grove.

Aubrey Dameron was last seen leaving her home outside of Grove on March 9 around 3:30 a.m.

She is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Dameron was last seen wearing a black mini skirt, black panty hose, black heels and a black jacket.

She has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Aubrey since March 9 is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.