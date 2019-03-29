× Dick Conner Correctional Center on lockdown, visitation canceled after inmate fight

HOMINY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down Dick Conner Correctional Center and canceled visitation this weekend due to an inmate-on-inmate fight.

The fight, which took place around 1:30 p.m. at the medium-security prison’s gym, injured five inmates, none of them seriously. No staff were injured.

Locking down a facility is a customary inmate safety precaution ODOC takes while security staff investigate what happened.

All inmate movement is restricted, and no visitation is allowed.

Built in 1979 in Hominy, Dick Conner Correctional Center is home to more than 1,200 male inmates.