× Fire crews battling heavily-involved house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Fire crews are battling a heavily-involved house fire in Metro Park.

Officials are currently battling this fire defensively at a house near NW 8th and Western.

The house, a detached garage and laundry facility, and a tree have all caught fire due to the flames and heat.

Smoke is blowing south into downtown.

The house was built in 1906. Current records indicate it is used as an apartment.

One police officer said they saw people coming out of the residence when they first arrived on scene.

No injuries at this time. The cause is still undetermined.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.