Love Schlotzsky’s? New location giving guests the chance to earn free sandwiches for a year

Posted 8:30 am, March 29, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. – A new restaurant is hoping to give some of its loyal customers free food for a year.

Schlotzsky’s will host a grand opening event for its new Edmond location on Thursday, April 4.

The Edmond Schlotzsky’s, located at 3314 S. Broadway in Edmond, will reward the first 100 guests who purchase a CinnaPack of six Cinnabon Classic rolls with free Schlotzsky’s for a year.

The promotion entitles each winner to one small ‘The Original’ sandwich per week for a year at the Edmond location.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

