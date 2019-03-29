KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Man taken into custody following standoff in Oklahoma City

Posted 6:29 am, March 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting is in custody following a tip to CrimeStoppers.

“Our CrimeStoppers real beneficial. We can put that on social media. We can put that through your media and we have someone call in and give us a tip. And they were right,” said Lt. Jeff Flaggert, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Late Thursday night, police were involved in a standoff at a home near Britton and Broadway Extension.

Investigators say the alleged suspect may have been involved in a recent drive-by shooting.

When they tried to serve a warrant, he refused to leave the home. He finally surrendered after an hour and a half standoff.

Authorities say there were two women and children inside the home at the time, but they were not harmed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.