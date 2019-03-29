× Man taken into custody following standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting is in custody following a tip to CrimeStoppers.

“Our CrimeStoppers real beneficial. We can put that on social media. We can put that through your media and we have someone call in and give us a tip. And they were right,” said Lt. Jeff Flaggert, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Late Thursday night, police were involved in a standoff at a home near Britton and Broadway Extension.

Investigators say the alleged suspect may have been involved in a recent drive-by shooting.

When they tried to serve a warrant, he refused to leave the home. He finally surrendered after an hour and a half standoff.

Authorities say there were two women and children inside the home at the time, but they were not harmed.