Neighbors on edge while Oklahoma City Police continue search for convenience store shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Just after noon Friday, it unfolded like a frightening scene out of a movie.

Surveillance video shows a man getting a drink from a refrigerator and set it on the counter.

Then, when the clerk opens the register, he's shot twice.

The shooter then goes behind the counter, grabs some cash, and takes off.

"I just don't understand why somebody would be cruel to do that," Jasmine Ramirez said.

Ramirez is in the Quick Stop all the time.

She lives across the street from the store near NW 30th and Portland.

"That is scary because over here it's peaceful. You never hear nothing like that happening," Ramirez said.

The clerk, Suresh, is described as kind and hard working.

He's stood behind this counter for 17 years.

"He's a really nice guy, worked six days a week, never been late. I've never had a complaint about him. I own 3 different locations. He's my best employee," Muhammad Javed said.

Surveillance video shows Suresh - with two gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach - was able to grab the phone and call 911.

Police flooded the parking lot, desperate to find the brazen shooter.

"We had a K9 come down and Air One went up, but they were not able to locate the suspect," Lt. Ron Hendricks said.

"I looked at the video. This guy did not even ask for money. I told my employees all the time, 'don't risk your life for money,'" Javed said.

It appears from the video that Suresh didn't even have time to realize he was being robbed until he was hit by gunfire.

"I just hope he's okay. God bless him and his family," Ramirez said.

Oklahoma City Police say the shooter appears to be Hispanic and in his 30s.

If you have any information on the crime, call (405) 235-7300.