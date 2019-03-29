× Officers responding to fatal shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police Department officers are responding to a fatal shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officers arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. near SE 60th and Kelley where they found a man in critical condition with wounds consistent with being shot.

It is unknown what initiated this incident. No suspect description is available at this time.

He was transported by EMSA to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.