OKC Parks and Recreation hosting second annual Egg Hunt 5K

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the second annual Egg Hunt 5K on April 13 at Stars & Stripes Park.

The family-friendly event has activities by age group, including an egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny and an officially timed 5K.

The event kicks off at 9:15 a.m. with the Kids Bunny Hop for ages 6-12. Kids will enjoy the half-mile fun run with the opportunity to hunt for eggs with goodies inside along the route while getting some exercise.

The Tiny Tot Egg Hunt for ages 0-5 begins at 9:30 a.m., and families should have cameras at the ready for a visit from a special guest. Bring baskets for little ones to collect eggs during this traditional egg hunt.

The 5K begins at 10 a.m. and will also feature eggs to find along the course. Each egg will be filled with candy, trinkets or other larger prizes from event sponsors. Walkers, wheelchairs and strollers are welcome. Service animals only.

Registration is $35 (or $40 on the day of the event) and includes a timing chip, bib, finisher medal and race socks.

Register for the 5K by April 12 at okc.gov/parksignup.