Oklahoma City artist selected for public art project at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials at a busy Oklahoma City airport have big plans as they prepare to expand their terminal.

The Oklahoma City Airport Trust approved a local artist for a public art project at Will Rogers World Airport.

There are a few renderings of artist Matt Goad’s winning design entitled “OK Connected.”

Goad says the concept connects Oklahoma City’s past to its present and future, along with its connection to the world.

Both the terminal expansion and the new artwork are expected to be completed by 2021.