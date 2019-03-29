Oklahoma couple surprises clerk with portion of lottery winnings

OKLAHOMA CITY – What would you do if you hit it big with the lottery?

Many people often dream about paying off debt, going on vacation or helping others if they suddenly struck it rich.

Now, an Oklahoma couple is putting their money where their mouths are.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say that a couple recently won a $50,000 Powerball drawing when they purchased a misprinted ticket that someone else didn’t want.

Earlier this week, the couple surprised the clerk that sold them the ticket with a portion of their winnings.