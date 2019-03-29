KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma hospital offering free “Stop the Bleed” course in case of major emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma hospital is teaching others in the community life-saving lessons in case of a major emergency.

After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed more than two dozen people, a group of leaders from all walks of life came together to create the “Stop The Bleed” training course.

During a short training course, participants learn from professionals about treating injuries following a traumatic event. Participants learn about applying pressure to wounds and the proper way to tie a tourniquet.

OU Medicine told News 4 that bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death in a trauma situation, accounting for over 35% of prehospital deaths. That’s why they say bystanders can be critical in life-threatening events.

On Saturday, Oklahoma ER & Hospital will offer a complimentary “Stop the Bleed” course to the community. The course will be held at the Quail Springs Hilton Garden Inn at 1 p.m.

Registration for the three-hour course is free. However, attendees are asked to register in advance by calling the hospital at (405) 251-2300.

