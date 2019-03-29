Oklahoma man found in Mexico pleads guilty to ex-wife’s murder

BLACKWELL, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who was arrested in Mexico after landing on the U.S. Marshal’s Most Wanted list has pleaded guilty to murder.

In 2013, investigators began searching for Luis Frias after he stabbed 41-year-old Janett Reyna more than 40 times in front of her children.

Reyna, Frias’ ex-wife, was a Blackwell police officer at the time of her murder.

For years, Frias avoided detection until a tip generated from a television show led to his arrest earlier this year.

“Investigation Discovery started airing John Walsh’s new show in Mexico on January 30,” said Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma. “The next day, a viewer in Guadalajara, Mexico sent in a very detailed tip and we immediately started to work on it. That’s where the beauty and strength of the U.S. Marshal’s service was displayed. We knew Mr. Frias had some family living in that area, so our metro fugitive task force had already involved our Mexican investigative liaison that works out of Arizona for the Marshals service.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this week, Frias pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and no contest to a conspiracy charge.

As a result, he avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.