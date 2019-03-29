× Parents speaking about daughter’s sudden death at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY — The parents of a woman who died in the Oklahoma County Jail in December are speaking out about how their daughter died.

On Dec. 16, Rhonda and Bill Spray got a phone call no parents want to receive.

“They said that she was being treated for addiction and had been treated 30 minutes prior to finding her,” Bill Spray said.

Sindi Spray’s parents said at first, they were in the dark about how she died. When they got the results of the autopsy, they learned she suffered from an infection due to a cyst that ruptured.

Cases like this one are sparking some brainstorming for Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughn.

“I don’t think the answers would be to just turn them loose in society,” Maughn said.

However, Maughn does think there could be another place to incarcerate inmates being treated for addiction or mental illness.

Maughn is proposing a partnership with the City of Oklahoma City in order to fund such a facility.

“Why I think it could be good for MAPS 4, is because it could be addressed with the city. For instance, if Oklahoma City arrests you, regardless of which county, they still bring them to the Oklahoma County Jail,” Maughn said.

Maughn said he’s had discussions with Mayor David Holt about the idea and said the final MAPS 4 package first has to be voted on by all five city councilors.