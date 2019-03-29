× Police investigating reported armed robbery, shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a robbery and shooting at the RN Quick Stop & Cigarette Mall near N.W. 31st and Portland.

Initial reports indicate that the alleged suspect was armed with a gun and fired a round at one person. However, we do not know the victim’s condition or the extent of their injuries.

Air One and a K9 unit responded to the scene and are searching for the suspect.