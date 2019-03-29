KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Police investigating reported shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

Posted 6:15 am, March 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a reported shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning, authorities say a person called 911 to report that they were shot and were on their way to the hospital.

Investigators saw the vehicle speeding from the scene near S.E. 44th and Sooner Rd. Officers almost started a chase but soon realized that it was the victim from the shooting.

At this point, authorities say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

