Police still searching for suspect after NW OKC convenience store shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY - A shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store sends a man to the hospital, and police are still searching for a suspect.

“When we got here, we found the clerk had been shot and the suspect was gone,” said Lt. Ron Hendricks, Oklahoma City Police.

Police say a man robbed the RN Quick Stop & Cigarette Mall, near NW 29th and Portland, getting away with an unknown amount of cash.

You can see on the surveillance video, the suspect points a gun at clerk, and fires. The clerk was reportedly shot multiple times, with gunshot wounds in his arm and stomach.

"It’s terrible," said the store owner Muhammad Javed. “The money cannot replace a life.”

The suspect then runs around the counter, taking money out of the register. Police spent the afternoon canvassing the area for any sign of the suspect.

“We had a K-9 on the ground. They weren’t able to do much. With the wind, the condition it is and the number of people being out, they were not able to locate the suspect. We also had Air 1 up. They also were not able to locate,” Hendricks said.

A witness said they saw the suspect running east through the parking lot right after the shooting. Now the owner is just concerned for his employee.

“I tell my employees all the time, just don’t risk your life for money,” Javed said. “I really hope. I really, really hope and I pray to God that he recovers.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he is expected to survive.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call OKC Police.