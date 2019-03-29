Do you want that early spring splash of color? Don’t give up on pansies! Pansies are a long lasting plant that are tough and can handle the heat here in Oklahoma up to 95 degrees!

They come in so many different colors – blues, reds, burgundy’s, mixes, yellows with black accents, whites with purple accents – just a rainbow of different colors!

To help get those vibrant colors, use a bone or blood meal fertilizer!

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.