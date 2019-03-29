Prepare for delays: Crews to begin Edmond resurfacing project

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers in Edmond may need to prepare for a bit of congestion as crews begin a resurfacing project next week.

Officials say crews will be resurfacing Edmond Rd., between Kelly Ave. and just past Fretz Ave., beginning on Monday, April 1.

The road will remain open during the construction process, but traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.

The project is expected to take approximately two weeks.