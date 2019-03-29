Remains found in Arkansas park identified as missing Oklahoma man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - A human skull found in an Arkansas park has been identified as that of a missing Oklahoma man.

Officials tell KFSM that Rodney Letterman was last seen in August of 2017 near the Butterfield trail at Devil's Den.

Letterman and a friend were hiking along the trail, when Letterman needed medical assistance. The other hiker went back to the car to get medical supplies for Letterman. When he returned, Letterman was nowhere to be found.

In the days that followed, hundreds of volunteers searched close to 4,000 acres for Letterman. However, he was never located.

The skull has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to be analyzed. Deputies are still working to determine Letterman's cause of death.