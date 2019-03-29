Simple foods to help your health just in time for race day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If you’ve been training your body, getting in your practice miles, eating healthy, you’re going to perform your best come race day, which is right around the corner on April 28.

Dr. Carl Nyberg with Integris Family Care, gives us some simple food ideas to help your health just in time for race day.

Look for foods that are most colorful like fruits and vegetables. They should take up half of your daily diet.

An apple a day doesn't keep this doctor away!

"Apples are a favorite of mine," said Nyberg.

They are high in fiber and boost your immune system.

Vegetables are high in vitamins and minerals and low in calories.

Frozen vegetables are also quick and easy and just as nutritious.

Dairy products such as milk and yogurt are high in calcium and vitamin D.

These help you build strong bones and strong teeth.

Choose whole grains when it comes to your bread and pastas. They are the most nutritious.

Oats are also among the most nutritious of the whole grains that you can eat.

When it comes to cereals look for 100% whole grain as the first ingredient.

You can add yogurt, milk, fruit or even nuts for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Protein is an important nutrient for your body. It makes up the building blocks of your organs, your muscles and your skin.

Good sources include meat, fish, chicken, nuts and seeds.

It’s okay to have dessert every once in a while but on a regular basis avoid snacks that have a high sugar content.

Eating right on race day is very important.

Make sure you have a good breakfast two to three hours before your race and drink plenty fluids.

Have a great race.

There is still time to sign up for the Run to Remember by going to kfor.com/runtoremember.