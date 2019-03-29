× Thunder Can’t Stop Hot Nuggets, Lose to Denver

The Denver Nuggets shot 57 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers, and went on a 14-2 third quarter run to take control and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-105 on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Denver completed a four-game season series sweep of OKC and has won six in a row over the Thunder.

The Thunder trailed by just four at halftime, but Denver’s third quarter run ended up being the decisive segment and the Thunder never recovered.

Russell Westbrook led OKC with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Paul George had 25 points and 9 rebounds, but was just 2-for-7 from three-point range.

Only two other Thunder players were in double figures, with Steven Adams scoring 16 and Jerami Grant 10.

OKC hit just 8-for-27 from three-point range.

The Thunder has lost six of their last eight games and fell to 44-32, tied for seventh place in the Western Conference standings with San Antonio.

OKC continues their five-game homestand Sunday vs. Dallas at 2:30 pm.