It was 25 years ago when former OU coach Barry Switzer was named head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

March 30, 1994, culminated a wild three days at Valley Ranch, in which Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson parted ways and Switzer returned to coaching, entering the NFL ranks five years after resigning as the Sooners coach.

The video collects some of the reaction on that day in 1994.