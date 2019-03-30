Investigators release new details in hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma City Police released new images of a person they want to speak with in connection to racist graffiti found at two different businesses in Oklahoma City.

The images released by police Saturday show a woman at the Oklahoma Democratic Headquarters.

The headquarters were just one location that had the racist graffiti.

“Welcome to Germany” and “Gas the Jews” was written in the building's parking lot.

News 4 visited the Democratic Headquarters on Thursday moments after the graffiti was found.

News 4 learned the building didn’t have surveillance cameras outside, but it did have a camera inside, more specifically one that faced the elevator.

The woman in the pictures released Saturday looks strikingly similar to pictures police released Thursday showing a woman also spray painting a window at the Chickasaw Nation.

Police did confirm these two hate crimes are being investigated together but have not said why they believe the woman is connected to the incident.

If you know any information about the case, you are asked to call Crime-Stoppers at 405-235-7300.