Lexington correctional officer dies after being found unresponsive at home

LEXINGTON, Okla. – A Lexington correctional officer has died after being found unresponsive at her home.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the officer – who worked at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center – was found early Saturday morning.

A supervising CO had gone by the officer’s residence around 6:45 a.m. to check on her well-being. He knocked on her door, received no response, entered and found her unresponsive.

The supervising CO then called 911. Both an ambulance and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The officer later died at an area hospital.

“The entire DOC family is heartbroken,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this dedicated officer’s family as they attempt to pick up the pieces from this loss.”

A ruling on the officer’s cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.