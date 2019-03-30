× Local companies team up to keep computers out of landfills

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cold temps and high winds didn’t stop Central Oklahomans from doing something good for the planet on Saturday.

Dell Computers teamed up with Goodwill and the Oklahoma City Thunder to hold the 9th annual Free Computer Recycling Day at their facility on SW 15th.

“Anyone can bring in old computer equipment like printers or laptops of anything electronics regardless of the brand and have it recycled for free,”said Ben Stephenson of Dell.

Dell officials estimate over 100 tons of ewaste have been taken in over the last nine years of holding the event.

Some of the items are broken down, keeping the environmentally dangerous things out of landfills. Some items are refurbished and sold again through Goodwill.

The list of items are all over the board, mostly monitors and towers but odd items too – from old electric toothbrushes to amateur robotics.

“Tower racks, old tape drives that are really old old, 65 inch CF TVs, old record players, all kind of neat different electronics,” Stephenson said.

“I want to be responsible and do things the right way,” said Kathy Moy.

The Midwest City resident is happy to keep her old computer gear out of the landfills but also glad to keep here sensitive information out of the wrong hands.

“I came to turn in my old computer. The brain part, you know, that has information in it, and I think that they are going to wipe that out for me,” she said.

Experts said close to 50 million metric tons of ewaste are produced every year worldwide and only about 13 percent of that is recycled.

“I wanted to do it the right way instead of just throwing it in the trash can,” Moy said.

