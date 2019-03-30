New photos released of woman wanted for questioning in connection with racist graffiti in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – New photos have been released of a woman wanted for questioning in connection with racist graffiti in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the photos on Saturday, hoping to identify and speak with the woman in connection with the racist graffiti found last week at both the Oklahoma Democratic Party and Chickasaw Nation headquarters.

The two businesses issued the following statements Thursday in response:

“The Oklahoma Democratic Party is devastated by today’s hate crimes targeting the ODP headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation office. Intolerance and bigotry have no place in our communities. We condemn all forms of hate, including hate based on ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity and disability. This is a time for communities to work together, strengthen bonds and help fight against these evils. We stand in solidarity with the Chickasaw Nation in denouncing these cowardly acts meant to divide our communities. We thank the law enforcement for their quick response and dedicated community for their assistance in helping the ODP cleanup the premises.” – Oklahoma Democratic Party

“It is very disheartening to see our building defaced by this type of hateful message which is so out of place for Oklahoma. We believe it is important to move past this isolated incident and focus our attention on the important work we do.” – Chickasaw Nation

Police confirm the new pictures released Saturday were taken at the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters. Previous ones were released Thursday and taken at Chickasaw Nation headquarters.

If you have information regarding the case, you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting a tip online.