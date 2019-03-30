Thieves target local bar twice in 2 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ponyboy Bar on 23rd Street has seen two break-ins in less than two months. The owner said he’s trying to figure out if the crimes are connected.

“It seemed like they were pretty comfortable just walking in,” said Director of Operations Britton Stewart.

Thursday morning, Stewart said he thought he saw a familiar face.

“Somebody entered through the back door at 6:11 a.m. and was in the building for 50 minutes,” he said.

In the surveillance video, a man is shown walking in the back door, holding his phone to his ear. It appears he walked into an office and then leaves with $1,500 in case.

“We are more upset because it is servers' tips money,” Stewart said.

Two months ago, a kitchen printer was stolen from the bar.

“The same car was on site in both of the instances, and the built of the person looks very similar,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he filed a police report and, while it’s not confirmed it is the same culprit, he hopes sharing the video will help track down the person responsible.

“You deal with a lot of stuff owning different businesses, but this is the first time something like this has happened here,” he said.