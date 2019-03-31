Food truck worker describes being robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - An employee, who works at a food truck in Southwest Oklahoma City, said a man held a gun to his head and stole hundreds of dollars from the cash register Sunday morning.

“He was pointing at me with a gun,” said Erick Mansilla. “It was a 38 caliber.”

This was a moment Erick Mansilla said stood still.

“The cashier was scared last night too because he told her he was going to shoot me,” said Mansilla.

Mansilla said around 2:00 A.M. Sunday morning a man busted through the back door of the Taqueria El Jiro food truck and demanded money.

“We always lock the door,” said Mansilla. “I don’t know how the guy opened the door and got inside the truck.”

The robber got away with a couple hundred dollars in cash.

“I’m not going to risk my life for $200,” said Mansilla. “It’s not worth it.”

The food truck has been at the corner of SW 29th Street and Kentucky Avenue for 10 years and has a security guard at certain hours.

Mansilla did file a police report and now plans to have the security guard on the property at all times.

“It’s bad in Oklahoma,” said Mansilla. “It’s just really bad in Oklahoma.”