Man, dogs killed in Guthrie house fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – One man and four dogs were killed in a house fire in Guthrie over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the home near East Vilas and Cedar Street Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived and made their way into the home, they found an unresponsive man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Fire crews rescued two dogs from inside the home, but were unable to revive them. Two more dogs were found inside after the fire was put out.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.

The Sooner Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist Guthrie firefighters.