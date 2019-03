× Officials investigating after food truck robbed in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a food truck was robbed in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the area of Southwest 29th and Kentucky around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect was able to get away with about $800.

Authorities believe the suspect drove away in a black Jeep. There is no other suspect description available at this time.

No one was injured.