Officials with Tinker Air Force Base looking for missing airman

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Officials with Tinker Air Force Base are looking for a missing airman.

TAFB officials say Senior Airman Scott Young, a member of the 964th Airborne Air Control Squadron, has been reported as AWOL, “Absent Without Leave,” from his unit, as of March 27.

He was last seen in Oklahoma City on March 26.

Base officials are also working with local law enforcement to find Young.

“The Airman’s safety and well-being is our utmost concern as we work with base and local law enforcement to assist in locating and safely returning him to his family and squadron,” said Col. Geoffrey Weiss, 552nd Air Control Wing commander. “We have been in contact with family, co-workers, and friends since the Airman was first reported AWOL, and we remain optimistic that he is okay and hopeful we will have some answers soon to assist in these efforts. We strongly urge anyone who might have information regarding his whereabouts to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.”

If you have any information on Young’s whereabouts, contact the Base Defense Operations Center at (405) 734-3737.