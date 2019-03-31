OHP: Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Stillwater man over the weekend, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on McElroy near Fairgrounds Road.

According to a trooper’s report, 27-year-old David Herring II, of Stillwater, was driving westbound on McElroy “at a high rate of speed,” when “for an unknown reason,” his vehicle “departed the roadway to the right and struck an embankment.”

The vehicle rolled and sadly, officials say Herring was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision was due to an unsafe speed, the report states.