OKC Police: One woman cleared in racist graffiti case; other woman still wanted for questioning 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a woman wanted in connection to racist graffiti found at two Oklahoma City businesses last week is not a suspect and has been cleared of any involvement.

However, police say another woman they posted photos of remains unidentified, and police would like to find her for questioning in connection to the racist graffiti.

During the early morning hours of March 28, employees of the building on N.W. 37th and Classen Blvd. reported Swastika drawings, neo-Nazi messages, and death threats spray painted in the parking lot and on the door of the property.

Police say two businesses had the graffiti: the Oklahoma Democratic Party and Chickasaw Nation headquarters.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on March 28, police released photos of a woman they wanted for questioning in connection to the graffiti.

On Saturday, police released new images of a woman they wanted to speak with in connection with the graffiti, but police said on Sunday, that woman was cleared and is not a suspect.

“In reference to the female we released photos of late yesterday afternoon, she has been identified, located and interviewed. She IS NOT a suspect in any crime and has been cleared of any involvement. That being said, investigators are still trying to ID and locate the female shown in the original photos we released Thursday in connection with the graffiti left at two OKC businesses (one on Lincoln and the other on Classen). We’re attaching them again for you to view.”

Police say photos of the woman they posted on March 28 is still wanted for questioning.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.