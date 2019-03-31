Oklahoma City Zoo says goodbye to beloved cheetah

OKLAHOMA CITY – Staff at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden are mourning the loss of a beloved animal.

B.C., a 14-year-old female cheetah, was humanely euthanized on Friday after an extended illness, according to the zoo.

Zoo officials say decreased mobility, kidney disease and other age-related issues led caretakers and the veterinary team to humanely euthanize B.C.

She came to the zoo in 2007 from Wildlife Safari in Oregon and enjoyed training sessions, eating quail and bones.

“B.C. will be missed not only by staff, but also by the millions of zoo guests she inspired during her 12 years at the zoo,” zoo officials said on Facebook.

The zoo says, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for cheetahs is 11.6 years.