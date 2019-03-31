× Thunder Lose at Home to Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder started sluggishly, never led by more than four points, and lost to the Dallas Mavericks 106-103 on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot just 39 percent from the field, just 26 percent from three-point range, and missed three 3-point attempts in the final 15 seconds that could have given them the lead or tied it.

The lead changed hands 12 times in the game, including four times in the final 1:09 of the game.

A Paul George three-pointer with 1:09 left gave OKC the lead, 101-100. George led the Thunder with 27 points and had 11 rebounds, making five 3-pointers.

Dallas answered with a jumper from Jalen Brunson to regain the lead, then with 32 seconds left Jerami Grant got a layup on an inbounds play to make it 103-102 Thunder.

Grant had 14 points.

The Mavericks regained the lead on a dunk by Dwight Powell with 21 seconds left and it was 104-103 Dallas.

The Thunder had a chance to re-take the lead, but Dennis Schroder and George both missed three-pointers, and the Mavs got the rebound and hit two free throws with four seconds left.

Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have tied it.

Westbrook had 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Steven Adams tied his career high with his 28th double-double, with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter, but closed the first half on a 13-2 run and trailed 58-56 at halftime.

OKC briefly had the lead in the third quarter, but trailed by five after three quarters.

A 10-2 run by the Thunder set up the exchange of leads in the final couple minutes.

The Mavs hit 16 three-pointers and were led by Trey Burke, who had 25 points off the bench.

The Thunder have lost seven of their last nine games and fell to 44-33 on the season.

OKC is in 8th place in the Western Conference standings with five games left in the regular season.

The Thunder continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.