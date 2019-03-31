Yukon Police Department joins “Neighbors” by Ring

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department announced they are joining the Neighbors app by Ring to “provide the Yukon community with real-time, local crime and safety information.”

The Neighbors app lets residents monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

“We’re excited to have the Yukon Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring said. “Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Yukon community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”

How it works: