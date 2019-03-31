Yukon Police Department joins “Neighbors” by Ring

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department announced they are joining the Neighbors app by Ring to “provide the Yukon community with real-time, local crime and safety information.”
The Neighbors app lets residents monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.
“We’re excited to have the Yukon Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring said. “Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Yukon community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”
How it works:
- Download the Neighbors app on iOS and Android here or by texting ‘YUKONPD’ to 555-888 from your smartphone.
- Opt-in to join your neighborhood.
- Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).
- Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.
- View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.
- Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.
- Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.