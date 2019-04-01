× Adorable! Baby monkey born at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. – A baby monkey was born at the Tulsa Zoo earlier this month, zoo officials announced.

On March 13, a Diana monkey was born, and it is the 33rd Diana monkey born at the Tulsa Zoo.

Zoo officials say on average, two are born in North America each year.

“As the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan coordinator for Diana monkeys I can tell you there are only, on average, two born in North America each year,” said zoological manager Pat Murphy. “To have one here at the Tulsa Zoo is a proud moment for our staff, and the entire community.”

The baby, who has yet to be named, can be seen with its family group in the Conservation Center.

According to zoo, the International Union for Conservation of Nature says Diana monkeys are considered vulnerable as a result of habitat loss, hunting and civil unrest in their native ranges.