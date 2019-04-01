Cooking with Kyle: Cheddar cheese puffs

These impressive, easy appetizers are a sure hit! They’re great to occupy guests while you finish preparing dinner, and wonderful as an hors d’oeuvre at a party. They may be made in advance and frozen; simply reheat at 350 degrees until hot.

Ingredients

1 stick (1/4 lb) butter

1 C water

1/2 t salt

1 C flour

4 eggs

1 C grated sharp cheddar

2 t chopped, fresh Rosemary or Thyme (or 1 t dried)

1/2 t ground black pepper

1/2 t smoked paprika

Directions