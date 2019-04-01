Cooking with Kyle: Cheddar cheese puffs

These impressive, easy appetizers are a sure hit! They’re great to occupy guests while you finish preparing dinner, and wonderful as an hors d’oeuvre at a party. They may be made in advance and frozen; simply reheat at 350 degrees until hot.
Ingredients
- 1 stick (1/4 lb) butter
- 1 C water
- 1/2 t salt
- 1 C flour
- 4 eggs
- 1 C grated sharp cheddar
- 2 t chopped, fresh Rosemary or Thyme (or 1 t dried)
- 1/2 t ground black pepper
- 1/2 t smoked paprika
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for faster cleanup.
- In a medium sized saucepan, place water, butter and salt. Bring to a rolling boil. Dump in flour and stir quickly. Dough should form a “ball,” pulling away from sides of pot.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes.
- Stir in eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly blended and the dough has a creamy, smooth consistency. Fold in cheese, herbs, pepper and paprika.
- Drop dough by generous teaspoonfuls on lined bakery sheet – allow roughly 1” between dough balls.
- Bake at 425 for 10-12 minutes. Reduce heat to 350; continue baking for 15-20 minutes, or until Puffs are golden.
- Serve hot from oven. If freezing, allow to cool before placing into freezer bags. Will keep frozen for up to two months.