Cooking with Kyle: Cheddar cheese puffs

Posted 4:30 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, April 1, 2019

These impressive, easy appetizers are a sure hit! They’re great to occupy guests while you finish preparing dinner, and wonderful as an hors d’oeuvre at a party. They may be made in advance and frozen; simply reheat at 350 degrees until hot.

Ingredients 

  • 1 stick (1/4 lb) butter
  • 1 C water
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 1 C flour
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 C grated sharp cheddar
  • 2 t chopped, fresh Rosemary or Thyme (or 1 t dried)
  • 1/2 t ground black pepper
  • 1/2 t smoked paprika

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for faster cleanup.
  3. In a medium sized saucepan, place water, butter and salt. Bring to a rolling boil. Dump in flour and stir quickly. Dough should form a “ball,” pulling away from sides of pot.
  4. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes.
  5. Stir in eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly blended and the dough has a creamy, smooth consistency. Fold in cheese, herbs, pepper and paprika.
  6. Drop dough by generous teaspoonfuls on lined bakery sheet – allow roughly 1” between dough balls.
  7. Bake at 425 for 10-12 minutes. Reduce heat to 350; continue baking for 15-20 minutes, or until Puffs are golden.
  8. Serve hot from oven. If freezing, allow to cool before placing into freezer bags. Will keep frozen for up to two months.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.