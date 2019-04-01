Exclusive: Boren accuser responds to attacks, reveals OU approached him about sexual misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former aide to former University of Oklahoma President David Boren spoke out for the first time on television Monday about allegations of sexual misconduct.

The accuser's allegations against Boren are at the center of investigations by OU, Norman police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

In an exclusive TV interview with News 4, Jess Eddy said the alleged sexual misconduct began nine years ago.

Eddy told News 4 that he didn't actually come forward with the allegations against Boren. He said OU came to him and requested an interview with a law firm hired to investigate Boren.

Eddy also responded to claims by Boren's attorney that he's doing this for money.

"He had the reputation of a king maker," Eddy said of Boren.

At 21, Eddy dreamed of a career in politics so, naturally, he was thrilled to work for Boren.

"If he liked you and wanted to see you succeed, you succeeded," Eddy said.

Eddy went on a university trip to Houston with the now 77-year-old.

"While I was in Houston, the president put me in an inappropriate situation in his hotel room. [There was] alcohol. I really don't want to go into detail much more than that. I was also touched inappropriately by a vice president [Tripp Hall]," Eddy said. "It was just one of the most shocking, jarring experiences of my life."

Eddy said he dealt with it all by drinking and drug abuse and claims a dean talked him out of going to authorities.

"I remember him talking me out of it and telling me it's a bad idea because of the power of those guys, Boren and Tripp," Eddy said.

Eddy has been sober for four years and has tried to put all of that behind him until, he said, OU approached him for an interview in February.

"I had to determine by the questions they were asking me what was going on, and they were asking me about these experiences, the most painful experiences of my life, bringing them up. I was so offended. I wasn't going to tell them what happened to me," Eddy said.

So, initially, Eddy didn't. But, he said he felt guilty for holding back the truth, and he went to Norman police.

Boren's attorney, Clark Brewster, is accusing Eddy of trying to get money out of Boren.

"I was advised by legal counsel that I have a claim to be compensated for my pain and suffering. I called David Boren. I told him what he did in Houston was wrong, and he lied," Eddy said. "When Clark Brewster came to me and showed me a document that said I'm the center of the investigation, and 'We can kill this investigation, Jess,' I can't describe the fear."

Eddy said he only has one goal.

"I had to do the right thing, and I'm just trying to do the right thing," Eddy said.

A second alleged victim's allegations are also being investigated.

"The investigation is not complete, and comment on specifics at this time would be inappropriate," said Lauren Brookey, OU Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

News 4 spoke with Brewster multiple times Monday. He said Eddy's claims are "provably false," but he refused to provide News 4 with any documentation of what he claims he's uncovered in his own investigation.