How stressed are you? Study releases list of ‘Most Stressed States’

We all know that stress isn’t good for your overall health, but life can be pretty stressful from time-to-time.

Researchers say that residents in some states are simply more stressed than others based on a variety of factors.

WalletHub released its report on ‘2019’s Most & Least Stressed States’ after comparing 40 key metrics.

Researchers looked at factors such as the average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rates, and even the number of adults getting adequate sleep.

The states that topped the list as the ‘most stressed’ are as follows:

Louisiana Mississippi Arkansas Kentucky West Virginia New Mexico Alabama Nevada Alaska Oklahoma.

The study claims that residents in North Dakota work more than most other Americans, but they also have the lowest job security. Residents in New Mexico had one of the highest percentages of the population living in poverty, and also had one of the highest divorce rates and crime rates per capita.

The least stressed states are South Dakota, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Utah and Minnesota.