Local musicians hoping to see Guthrie fiddle shop reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY - A community gathered at Tower Theater Sunday night to help one man’s fiddle shop rise from the ashes.

“Things come and go but it’s really valuable to have the people still here and Byron is so admirable to start again,” said Blake Parks, fiddler for Steelwind.

Tower Theater hosted the Byron Berline Benefit Concert all in honor of Mr. Berline himself, musician and owner of the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie.

The shop was destroyed in a massive fire just a month before.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see all the support. It really is. I just can’t thank them enough for all they do. People want to step up and say, ‘What can I do?’ And gosh, I don’t know what to tell them,” Berline said.

But help they did, with dozens of musicians taking the stage to play in honor of Berlin, who taught them a thing or two about music.

“Whenever I got the inspiration to play fiddle, Byron was the go-to guy to help learn. He had some instructional videos and I got those and learned how to play fiddle on my own,” Parks said.

The hope is to raise funds to reopen the shop. Something Berline wants to see happen, with plans to open across the street

“It’s just a shame to lose a building like that. It’s so sad,” Berline said. “It won’t be as big or anything. But it will work for what I need.”

Mr. Berline says there are some other benefits in the works. We’ll have the info on that as soon as those details are available.